Penumbra International shares plans for River Walk and Century II, find out more

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Penumbra International LLC unveiled the detailed plans Tuesday afternoon for the Wichita River Walk and Century II property.

The plan includes re-purposing the property that will include a world-class Air and Space Museum, International Market, and a new dramatically enlarged state-of-the-art performing arts facility, as well a newly enlarged hotel/convention and exhibition center. The new Century II District will even offer multi-family homes.

“This is a very exciting moment for us, we’re going to share with you a concept that’s been generated through what’s truly been a labor of love,” said Carlos Coello, Senior Design Architect, with LK Architecture.

The goal behind the Wichita River Walk is to bring an experience, that truly great experience along with the greatest asset the city has which is the river, in order to make that the best walkable experience fantastic we have to create destinations,” Coello said. “The reason to really come back to the river and to enjoy the downtown in a safe environment.”

Speakers affiliated with the Penumbra team talked about a brand new convention center on the corner of Main and Waterman that will be able to accommodate any regional and national conventions and will be connected to a parking structure for 1800-plus vehicles. The parking garage will be screened with an interactive art screen that will display art and images of the midwest and Kansas.

The team talked about expanding and upgrading a hotel attached to the convention center that will have over 700 rooms and that will serve the convention goers and visitors. Along the river, they proposed a series of retail so that it includes more destinations for visitors to come down to the river.

A roller coaster and aquarium to be built along the riverfront were also mentioned in Tuesday’s presentation. Penumbra International stated they are working with Wichita-based Chance Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer of entertainment rides

