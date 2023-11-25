WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many people decided to brave the winter weather for high school football championships across Kansas. Some games were played early because of the snow.

“Our grandson is playing for Cheney. He’s number 12,” said Pat McClellan.

For Pat and Marty, they would not miss the 3A state title game, but they had other interest, than just the game.

“It’s so worth it, our granddaughter danced at halftime in this snow, no coat, no headgear, so there’s all kinds of reasons, besides the fact that Cheney is 12-0,” said McClellan.

They made the drive from Derby to Hutchinson, calling it a rough one.

“Pretty treacherous, slow, slow, and steady, and lots of patience, because there were cars going off the road,” said Marty Leppke and Pat McClellan.

A few people in Wichita dropped what they were doing and picked up the toboggans.

“This is a popular spot. This hill here in the College Hill Park. This is the first significant snow we’ve gotten in a probably a few winters I feel like,” said Wichita resident Mike Postiglione.