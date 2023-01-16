WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, hundreds of people gathered across the country to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Wichita, The Greater Wichita Ministerial League hosted its “Daring to Dream” MLK Worship Celebration at the Wichita State Metroplex.

For many, this is an event they attend each year.

“One of the presenters said it’s not a day off it’s a day on so I always come with that mentality on King Day,” said attendee, Daniel Island.

“To see all of us come together and to sing our songs and to feel I mean it’s everything really it’s culture for us,” said Jazelle Thomas with the Millair Neighborhood Association.

State and city leaders shared the progress made in Kansas, but work that still needs to be done.

From expanded Medicaid coverage for mothers to $8 million in funding for recruiting and retaining public defenders, Governor Laura Kelly said Dr. King’s vision and dream will continue in Kansas.

“That work will continue during my second term. You have my word that I will continue to support policies and programs that address racism and advance equality for all,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

“Wichita truly embraces the African proverb that if you want to go fast you go alone but if you want to go far you go together,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Keynote Speaker and Journalist, Robert S. Martin emphasized the importance of discussing economics.

“If you do not confront the economic injustice and economic malpractice that has happened in this country since 1619 then you are not truly dealing with America,” said Keynote Speaker and Journalist, Robert S. Martin.

“Sometimes we get too comfortable, and we have events like this that remind us we still have work to do,” said Thomas.

There was also information for attendees on healthcare, the Wichita NAACP, and a survey regarding the 29th and Grove contamination site.