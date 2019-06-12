‘People just couldn’t go by’: Trains impact traffic in Cowley County

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – A railroad spokesperson says water in some areas is still so high that they haven’t been able to make repairs.

As a result, folks near Winfield are seeing more trains on the tracks that are sometimes forced to stop.

It’s a sound Hope Harris of Winfield hears often, sometimes for hours.

“Day and night nothing but dinging, and people just couldn’t go by,” said Harris.

A viewer sent us these photos of the tracks near Harris, where you can see a train, not moving. Others are taking notice, like folks at the nearby Co-Op.

“I think the longest we’ve seen one sit here is been like 72 hours. There was one that didn’t move for an entire weekend,” said James Martin, Arkansas City.

A BNSF spokesperson says some tracks are underwater or washed out due to recent storms in Kansas and nearby states. There’s been significant re-routing of trains.

It’s something the Cowley County Sheriff is aware of, as well as how others feel about it.

“The biggest concern was emergency vehicles getting to locations. One of the other issues is we have a bridge out in the south part or middle part of the community, and I think that’s caused some concern as well,” said Sheriff David Falletti, Cowley County.

Sheriff Falletti says deputies are aware of other roads if there is an emergency, and he understands they have a job to do too.

“Got to get the products and things across the nation, and they’re trying to deal with the situation as best as possible,” said Falletti.

They are doing the best they can to get train traffic moving back to normal. You can find updates on the BNSF website.