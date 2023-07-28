WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public hearing in Wichita Thursday night drew a large crowd. The people were there to hear details about why Evergy wants to raise their electric rates by about $14 a month. But before state regulators decide whether to approve Evergy’s request, they want to hear from customers.

If the rate hike is approved, the average customer in the green area on the map, which includes Wichita, Hutchinson, and Salina, would pay $14.24 more a month. Around 736,000 Evergy customers are in the Kansas Central Region.

Evergy is also seeking a rate hike of about $3.47 a month for its customers in the Kansas Metro region, which is on the Kansas side of Kansas City.

The Kansas Corporation Commission regulates utilities and must approve rate requests.

The KCC already held hearings in Topeka and Overland Park. Thursday night’s meeting in Wiuchita was at the WSU Hughes Metropolitan Complex.

It included information about the rate hike request. It also gave electric customers the chance to ask questions and make comments.

The people KSN spoke to at the meeting did not favor the rate hike.

“I’m totally against it,” customer Ricky Bryant said. “I’m hoping the commission, for once, takes a harder stand, and from this point on, I think they really need to look at making sure this ain’t just for profit.”

“I think they ought to have an external audit and find out where all this money’s going,” customer George Huffman said. “They donate a lot of money to charities and all these other things, and it’s just overcharging us, the ratepayers.”

Gina Penzig with Evergy has previously said the company wants to recover investments made to improve service to customers. She said the improvements include a more reliable and resilient power grid and updated customer service systems.

If you could not attend the meeting in person, you can click here to watch it on the KCC’s YouTube channel. Find the Topeka and Overland Park meetings by clicking here.

The KCC still wants to hear from people before October. Options for commenting are to:

Click here to submit a comment on the KCC website.

Mail a comment to: Kansas Corporation Commission Office 1500 SW Arrowhead Road Topeka, KS 66604-4027

Call the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027.

The deadline to submit a comment is 5 p.m. on Sept. 29.