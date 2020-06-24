“People should continue to apply for their visas”: Local immigration attorney says even with delay people need to reapply for their visas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Since the pandemic began many people who were in the process of re-filling their visas have had to put their lives on hold. One immigration attorney says people should make sure they do not delay their process in any way.

” For people on temporary visas sometimes people are not able to leave when their visas expire USCIS has suggested for an extension for those visas and I feel like they’re going to be understanding of the circumstances,” said Immigration Attorney, Gregory Beuke.

He recommends people talk to an attorney if they have any questions about their cases or are confused with the process.

