WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 3rd Annual Adaptive Water Ski Clinic could be found at Spray Lake in Wichita on Saturday.

The clinic is organized by Dylan Brittain. He grew up water skiing at Spray Lake but became ill in July 2020.

Brittain’s spinal cord was attacked by his immune system causing him to be paralyzed from the waist down.

Brittain eventually made a full recovery with some challenges here and there. He wanted to give those with disabilities an opportunity to enjoy the sport he loves.

“Puts things into perspective I mean I realize that from when I was in that situation and you kind of realize how difficult it is just day to day life to be able to do something that maybe they didn’t even think was possible beforehand,” said Adaptive Water Ski Clinic Organizer, Dylan Brittain.

With the help of volunteer skiers, about 20 kids and adults got the chance to experience water skiing.

Third Annual Spray Lake Adaptive Water Ski Clinic (KSNW Photo)

It was 13-year-old Olivia Woodard’s first time.

“I was scared at first when I got on but it was really fun and I was really excited once I got out there,” said Adaptive Water Ski Clinic Participant, Olivia Woodard.

If you’re interested in skiing at next year’s clinic, Brittain said you can send him an email at dbrittain95@gmail.com.