WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People with disabilities were given the chance to go fishing at El Dorado Lake this weekend thanks to the non-profit “Fishing Has No Boundaries.”

The non-profit offered special, adaptive equipment that allowed people of all abilities to get the opportunity to do what some take for granted.

“You sit back and can put a smile on someone’s face by doing something that they typically can’t do on their own or even get the chance to do very often,” said Cory Buthe, the co-chairman of the event.

The non-profit says more than 100 people showed up to fish this weekend. Awards were given for the biggest fish and the smallest fish caught.