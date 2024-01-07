WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was left critically injured after being pulled from their trailer home in south Wichita that had caught on fire Sunday morning.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, 911 received a call around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a fire in the 4500 block of S. Hydraulic Ave.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews were met with smoke coming from a trailer home.

“Squad 19 immediately requested an upgrade to a house fire response and reported heavy smoke from a double-wide trailer,” said WFD Battalion Chief Matt Bowen.

Bowen says as other crews were arriving, Squad 19 went into the home and rescued the person inside.

“Squad 19 was able to take that victim they took out of that burning home straight over to EMS and advance life care was able to be started by Sedgwick County EMS immediately,” said Bowen

The victim was taken in critical condition to a burn center at a local hospital.

Bowen says the fire was controlled quickly, and primary and secondary searches were conducted. No one else was found.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

“One thing to let all your viewers know, working smoke detectors and close before you doze. Those two things can save your life,” Bowen told KSN. “Simply closing your bedroom door can provide you an incredible amount of time between you and a fire and let us do targeted searches of areas.”