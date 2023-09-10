WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was critically injured in a hit-and-run overnight in north Wichita.

According to the Wichita Police Department, they received a call just before 1 a.m. for the report of a crash at the intersection of Broadway and 29th St.

Upon arrival, a person was found with critical injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“We had two vehicles involved in the collision, and one of the drivers fled the scene from this collision,” said Wichita Police Department Sergeant Paul Kimble. “We’re looking for him, trying to make contact with him or her. We believe it’s going to be a male, but we’re not 100% positive.”

Kimble says both cars were headed northbound on Broadway when one of the cars hit the other from behind.

“We’re just trying to get the other driver and talk to him and figure out what all happened out here,” said Kimble.

An investigation is ongoing.