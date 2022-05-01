WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A person has been critically injured after being involved in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in south Wichita.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Georgia and Hydraulic.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown, but dispatch confirms it was a crash involving a car versus a motorcycle.

A person involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Dispatch could not confirm if it was the motorcyclist.