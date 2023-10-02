WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was critically injured after being shot outside in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of East 3rd Street North and North Broadway Street.

Sedgwick County Dispatch initially reported that the incident happened near the downtown YMCA.

Dispatch confirms one victim has received critical injuries.

The Wichita Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area. The intersection has been closed in all directions.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.