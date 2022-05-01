WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The person who died in a car crash Saturday night in north Wichita has been identified.

David Fuentes, 26, of Wichita died after crashing in the 2900 block of N. Broadway at 10:05 p.m.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), Fuentes was driving a silver GMC Sierra northbound on Broadway, when he lost control of his car. He then struck the railroad tracks, causing him to flip. Fuentes was ejected from the car.

He was found on the road with critical injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Wichita police say they believe speed was a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.