ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) — The Ulysses Public School District said an employee was found with a firearm at a Ulysses middle school on Friday.

It happened right before 11:30 a.m. at Kepley Middle School.

Police received a report from USD 214 school officials that a staff member had a firearm in the middle school.

Officers responded and investigated the incident.

They identified a person of interest and took them into custody.

Police said a firearm was recovered in the investigation.

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges.

USD 214 Superintendent released a statement on the district’s Facebook page about the incident.

“The police were called to Kepley Middle School shortly before lunch to assist with a report that a staff member had a gun with them on campus. We quickly located this person and searched for a weapon. The staff member did have a gun with them. They have been detained by the police and will NOT be back in our buildings. The building has been cleared and we are back to normal routines. More details to follow once as the investigation moves forward,” said USD 214 Superintendent, Corey Burton.

Police said this incident is separate from another reported threat and both are being investigated by Ulysses Police.