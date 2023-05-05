WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Friday evening.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSNW that they received the report of a crash involving three vehicles at 5:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Webb Rd.

According to Officer Juan Rebolledo with the Wichita Police Department, a 70-year-old man was traveling southbound on Webb Road when he had a medical emergency. His vehicle then crossed the center line and struck two other vehicles.

Rebolledo says that the man was transported to a local hospital by EMS in critical condition.

Dispatch initially reported that he was found unresponsive.

KSN News will update this story once more information becomes available.