WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is in stable condition after being potentially hit by two cars in east Wichita Thursday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 7:45 p.m., they received a call for the report of an injury accident where someone was hit by a car near the intersection of North Parkwood Lane and East 21st Street North, east of Wichita State University.

Sergeant Larry J. Carlson said, “Officers arrived on the scene and located a 55-year-old male that had been struck by a vehicle, potentially a second vehicle.”

According to Carlson, neither car stayed on the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he is now stable, Carlson said.

Carlson said although there were no witnesses, they do have a potential lead.

“I believe one of them is a light-colored vehicle, possibly silver, but more than likely, we’re gonna go with light at this time,” said Carlson. “The second vehicle that is a potential, we don’t even know for sure if that actually happened, but the second potential is unsure of at this point.”

If anyone has any video evidence or information about this case, the WPD asks that you please contact them.