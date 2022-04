KSN has updated this article to report that this was a car versus car crash.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A person is in critical condition after a car crash that happened in north Wichita on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:35 p.m. near the intersection of E 30th St N & N Broadway.

The Wichita Police Department, Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County EMS are on scene.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. We will update this story online as more information becomes available.