Person injured after being pinned under vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire, police and EMS crews responded to a man being pinned under his van this morning just before 9:30 in west Wichita.

The 49-year-old man was pinned while working on his van transmission in the 300 block of North Clayton.

“I think he was working on his transmission and he disconnected the linkage. Not having it blocked in the back wheel, it rolled down the driveway and pinched him under the front axle,” said Michael Cole, who tried to help free the man.

“The vehicle, the weight, it probably weighs about 6,000 pounds, it rolled and it rolled him over and he was pinched because the vehicle stopped at the end of the driveway,” said Cole.

Cole said EMS crews and fire crews got the man out from under the van.

“It seemed like he wasn’t conscious at all but then he started to, they raised him up, got his breathing going and he seemed like he was breathing,” said Cole.

Cole says an ambulance took the man to the hospital. Police confirm the man is 49 years old and was last taken to the hospital in critical condition. The mans condition has been upgraded to minor injuries.

