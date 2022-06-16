A vehicle crashed into a bike in the 1900 block of East Douglas on June 16, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been rushed to the hospital after a vehicle crashed with a bicycle on East Douglas.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of E. Douglas, just west of I-135.

The Wichita Police Department said a 17-year-old was driving a car westbound on Douglas. As the teen was going underneath the I-135 overpass, a 29-year-old bicyclist was crossing Douglas from north to south.

The two collided, and the bicyclist hit the car’s windshield. Police say the person has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police say the bicyclist was on a bike path with a manually controlled traffic light. Investigators do not know if the bicyclist activated the light. They are looking for witnesses and surveillance videos to help them with the investigation.

Sgt. Dan Binkley said that sometimes bicyclists do not activate the traffic lights along Wichita bike paths.

“A lot of times, citizens may not want to bother with having the traffic actually stop for them out of potential kindness of not wanting that traffic to have to actually stop,” he said. “But that is certainly the safest, most appropriate and lawful manner to cross is to activate that signal which would stop traffic.”