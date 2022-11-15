DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been injured in a car crash in Derby Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Mulberry Rd and E. Madison Ave.

One person has received suspected serious injuries, and another person was uninjured, according to dispatch.

E. Madison Ave is closed between Rock Rd and N. Oak Forest Ln.

The City of Derby is asking drivers to please avoid the area.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.