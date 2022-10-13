The Wichita Fire Department battles a house fire in the 400 block of E. Lincoln. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A person has been injured following a fire in south Wichita Thursday afternoon.

The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) received a call at 2:51 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of E. Lincoln St.

The WFD says the person self-evacuated the home and was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of their burns.

