WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A person has been injured following a fire in south Wichita Thursday afternoon.
The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) received a call at 2:51 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of E. Lincoln St.
The WFD says the person self-evacuated the home and was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of their burns.
KSN News will provide more information as it becomes available.
