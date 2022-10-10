WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are headed to the area of 47th Street South and Broadway after getting the report of an injury crash.
Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person has life-threatening injuries. They do not have any other details about the crash yet.
KSN News will update this story as we get more information.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.