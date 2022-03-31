WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews are on the scene of an industrial accident in central Wichita. Dispatchers say a person somehow ended up beneath a forklift.

It happened in the 500 block of South St. Francis. That is about a block south of Intrust Bank Arena and a block north of Kellogg.

First responders are on the scene and are treating the victim.

KSN has a crew on the scene. We are waiting for a spokesperson to give an update on what happened and on the condition of the victim.

