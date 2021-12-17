Person injured when car and train collide in north Wichita

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A vehicle and a train collided near 21st and Broadway in Wichita, Dec. 17, 2021. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has serious injuries after a car and a train collided near 21st and Broadway in north Wichita.

Shortly before noon, the call came in of a person pinned in a vehicle at 22nd and Broadway. Rescuers were able to get the victim out, and that person is now being treated.

Police say the driver was headed east on 21st Street and went around the warning signs. The train, going 35 mph, hit the car and dragged it about 200 feet down the track.

Police believe the driver’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

After the crash, Broadway was closed at 21st Street for a while because the train was blocking the road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories