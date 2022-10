WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been killed in a single-car crash in northeast Wichita on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 4.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of E. 45th St N & N. Hillside St.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the person’s identification and the cause of the crash have not been released.

