WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been killed in a south Wichita motorcycle crash.
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) received a call just before 6:50 p.m. for the report of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of S. Hydraulic Ave and E. Marion Rd.
KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
