WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died as a result of a crash that happened in south Wichita on Tuesday night.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says that the crash happened at 7:49 p.m. on Tuesday night at the intersection of Seneca and Haskell.

A man who lives near the area was walking across the street from east to west when he was hit by a man driving a Nissan heading northbound.

The man walking across the street died at the scene of the crash.

An investigation is still ongoing, but WPD says they don’t believe speed was a factor. No one has been arrested, and the driver is cooperating with the police during the investigation.

There was no one else in the car when the crash occurred, according to police.