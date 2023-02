WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is not breathing, and two people have been seriously injured after a car crash in far west Wichita.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the crash happened a little before 5:20 p.m. in the 20,000 block of W 39th St S.

Sedgwick County Dispatch also confirmed that one of the cars involved caught fire.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.