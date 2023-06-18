WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Sunday evening.
According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call at 5:45 p.m. for the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian during the intersection of E Douglas Ave and N Roosevelt Ave.
When first responders arrived at the scene, someone was already performing life-saving measures.
The WPD says they were taken in serious condition to a local hospital.
“From what I can gather, they were just crossing the street,” said WPD Sergent Ted Naldoza. “It was pretty close to the intersection.”
Naldoza says they think they have a suspect in custody.
An investigation is ongoing.