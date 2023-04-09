WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person of interest in a Texas homicide was arrested Saturday night in west Wichita.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), Flock cameras caught a vehicle reported as stolen that belonged to a female homicide victim out of Robertson, Texas.

A high-speed chase ensued until the person of interest who was driving the stolen vehicle crashed into two other vehicles, fled the scene, and entered a grocery store at the intersection of N Tyler Rd and W 13th St N around 7:30 p.m.

Sometime after the chase, the person of interest ingested illegal drugs, according to WPD.

The person of interest was taken into custody and then to a local hospital.

The person of interest is still hospitalized. Once released, the WPD says he will be formally charged.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.