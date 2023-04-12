WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man, who the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says is a person of interest in a Texas homicide, has been charged, accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in west Wichita Saturday night.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault has been charged with:

Derek Joseph Daigneault

Flee or attempt to elude; drive wrong way into opposing lane/intersection Or in the alternative – Flee or attempt to elude; drive wrong way into opposing lane/intersection Or in the alternative – Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving

Aggravated battery; Reckless deadly weapon cause great body harm/disfigurement/death

Criminal possession of weapon by felon; Certain felonies with in 10 years

Possession of THC – Tetrahydrocannabinols

According to the WPD, Flock cameras caught a vehicle reported as stolen that belonged to a female homicide victim out of Robertson, Texas.

Officers allege that Daigneault crashed the stolen vehicle into two other vehicles, fled the scene, and entered a grocery store at the intersection of N. Tyler Rd. and W. 13th St. N. around 7:30 p.m.

Sometime after the chase, Daigneault ingested illegal drugs, according to WPD.

He was taken into custody and then to a local hospital before being taken to jail.

Daigneault’s bond is set at $100,000 for this case. He is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail for multiple unrelated cases, including violating probation and violations of the offender registration act. He has separate bonds for the multiple cases. He is scheduled to be back in court on April 27.