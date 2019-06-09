Woman critically injured after being struck by train in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a woman was struck by a train on Saturday night. It happened near 21st and Broadway around 10 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“Officers did respond, they did find a female that had been struck by one of the local trains,” said officer Paul Cruz, Wichita Police Department. “As far as the reason for why the person was there, it is still under investigation.”

The train was stopped in the area for a time as officers investigated the accident.