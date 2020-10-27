Person on Roger Marshall’s campaign team tests positive for the coronavirus

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., talks to the crowd in front of photo of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett while attending a Concerned Women for America event outside a gun store in Kansas City, Kan. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Marshall is facing stiff competition from state Sen. Barbara Bollier in the race to fill an open Senate seat in Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A member of Roger Marshall’s campaign team tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Brent Robertson, the campaign’s chief of staff, says the person had mild symptoms after exposure at a personal event and began to self-quarantine.

Robertson says the campaign worked with local officials on contact tracing and no members of the campaign team had to quarantine or get tested.

“Dr. Marshall has not had any contact with the team member since before the personal event, and before symptoms,” he said. “Out of an abundance of caution, Dr. Marshall regularly tests, and continues to be negative.”

Marshall, who is the current 1st District Congressman for Kansas, is running for the senate seat being vacated by Senator Pat Roberts. His opponents are Democrat Barbara Bollier and Libertarian Jason Buckley.

LATEST STORIES: