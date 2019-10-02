WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities tell KSN News, a person was pulled from a lake at Sedgwick County Park Wednesday morning.
The park is located in the 6500 block of West 21st Street North.
The person was not breathing and was pronounced dead.
KSN News will have the latest updates at noon and online at KSN.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now for October 2: Accused murderer living in plain sight; Players surprise football coach
- Person drowns at Sedgwick County Park
- Barton County sheriff confiscates more meth and cash in second day bust
- Galley: Border Wall in South Texas
- Asylum-seeking migrants in South Texas face new wait environments, court procedures