WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson fire crews worked a detached garage fire that left one hospitalized Wednesday.
The Hutchinson Fire Department said it happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. 12th St.
Firefighters arrived and upgraded the alarm to a full-structure fire response.
There was one person inside the garage at the time of the fire. They were treated for second-degree burns and transported to the hospital.
Crews performed an aggressive attack on the fire, and it was extinguished in a “short period of time.”
The cause is currently under investigation.