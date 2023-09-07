The Hutchinson Fire Department battled a garage fire that left one person injured on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson fire crews worked a detached garage fire that left one hospitalized Wednesday.

The Hutchinson Fire Department said it happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. 12th St.

Firefighters arrived and upgraded the alarm to a full-structure fire response.

There was one person inside the garage at the time of the fire. They were treated for second-degree burns and transported to the hospital.

Crews performed an aggressive attack on the fire, and it was extinguished in a “short period of time.”

The cause is currently under investigation.