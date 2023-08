MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured at Maize High School Tuesday afternoon.

Maize Police Department Chief Jeff Weible says a victim fell off a car in the school’s baseball field parking lot.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, it was reported at 2:58 p.m. Students are released from classes at 2:40 p.m.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

An investigation is ongoing.