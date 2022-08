Close-up of broken glasses near the car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of W Kellogg Dr N & S Meridian Ave shortly after 8:10 p.m.

The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.