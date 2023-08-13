WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured in a fiery crash in Wichita Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of southbound Interstate 135 and Harry.

Shortly after the crash, WICHway showed a car that had hit and tree and caught fire.

WICHway

WICHway

WICHway

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person received serious to critical injuries. Another person received minor to no injuries.

Lanes were temporarily reduced to one lane. All three have since reopened, and the car has been towed off.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.