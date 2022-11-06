This article has been updated to state the correct location of the crash.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle versus car crash late Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of S. Hydraulic Ave and E. Macarthur Rd.

The Wichita Police Department says the motorcyclist was taken with serious injuries to a local hospital for treatment.

“As far as I know at the moment, they [injuries] are non-life threatening,” Sergeant Clayton Schuler said.

According to the WPD, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“At the moment, I don’t think we have any signs of any kind of impairment or anything,” Schuler said. “Obviously, it’s still being investigated.”

Schuler says the WPD is talking to several witnesses to determine the cause of the crash.

Eastbound W. MacArthur Rd was shut down from the 1900 block to the 2000 block as officers worked the scene.