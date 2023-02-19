WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been seriously injured in a car crash in west Wichita Sunday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they started receiving calls around 1:46 p.m. for reports of a single-car crash with a person trapped on westbound W Kellogg Dr between S West St and Interstate 235.

Traffic is being diverted down to two lanes at the Meridian Edwards exit.

Courtesy: WICHway

Traffic has caused at least one additional crash. It is advised to avoid the area.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.