WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been seriously injured in a car crash in west Wichita Sunday afternoon.
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they started receiving calls around 1:46 p.m. for reports of a single-car crash with a person trapped on westbound W Kellogg Dr between S West St and Interstate 235.
Traffic is being diverted down to two lanes at the Meridian Edwards exit.
Traffic has caused at least one additional crash. It is advised to avoid the area.
KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.