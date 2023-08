WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured when a UPS truck ran into a tree Tuesday afternoon in southeast Wichita.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of S. Erie St.

The Wichita Police Department tells KSN it was a single-vehicle accident with trauma to the person’s head.

Sedgwick County dispatch says the person was transported with suspected serious injuries to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.