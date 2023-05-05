WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Wichita Friday night.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the Wichita Police Department and EMS were called to the intersection of Mt. Vernon Street and Elpyco Street shortly after 8 p.m. for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

Dispatch confirms that the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

KSN News will update this story once more information becomes available.