Pet adoptions continue amid COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA Kan. (KSNW) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have spent increasingly more time at home. One positive outcome is that many animals are finding their forever homes.

“I think it’s been easier to find homes for animals this year than in the past,” said Ericka Goering, Kansas Humane Society. The reason being plain and simple: people have had more time on their hands.

As people transitioned to working from home, many pet adoption agencies like the Kansas Humane Society saw an increase in demand for new pets. Although adoptions at KHS have been a regular occurrence, the numbers have been down from previous years.

“A few of those reasons are that we were closed to the public for a little while, and we were only able to do adoptions by appointment,” said Goering.

Many shelters are often in need of more housing space, and in a year where fewer adoptions are taking place, that space has become increasingly valuable. On the other hand, according to Goering, the number of animal surrenders are down since people are available to spend more time with their pet.

If you are interested in adopting an animal, you can find information on how to do so at https://www.kshumane.org/.