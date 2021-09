One dog is dead following a fire in a mobile home near 55th and Broadway. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A pet is dead and a resident is displaced after an early morning fire in south Wichita.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home engulfed in flames around 5:30 a.m. at 900 E. 59th St, S.

A resident fled to a nearby neighbor’s home and is uninjured.

House fire at E 59th St S and Washington. Fire visible from a manufactured home. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) September 17, 2021

The mobile home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.