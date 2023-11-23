NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Pets were killed in a house fire early Thanksgiving morning.

Harvey County 911 dispatch tells KSN News it happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of SW 48th Avenue. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found flames coming from the garage of the home.

Sedgwick Fire, Walton Fire, and Whitewater Fire provided mutual aid to the Newton Fire Department. No one was home at the time of the fire, but fire officials say several pets were killed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.