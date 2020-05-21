Phase 2 of Kansas reopen plan a game-changer for leisure spaces

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When Governor Laura Kelly initiated the modified Phase 2 plan, it allowed for indoor leisure spaces like trampoline parks, bowling alleys, and arcades to reopen for business.

“When you look at a place like The Arcade, you touch everything. That’s really what it’s all about,” said Derek Sorrells, co-owner, The Arcade. “So it’s really about ensuring that we have the proper type of product here, whether it’s wet wipes, whether it’s sprays, whether it’s paper towels, and then spending the time to talk with our employees.”

Businesses like The Arcade and Carousel Skate Center say they’re taking precautions says it is all about having the right materials, a plan, and communicating that to your staff.

The communications manager of Carousel Skate Center says though they can reopen the weekend of May 22, they don’t want to rush it.

“Even though we can open on Friday, we don’t want to rush opening,” said Journey Ottoway, Carousel Skate Center. “Instead, [we] would rather take additional time to ensure, not only that we have the best possible procedures in place, but that everyone on our team is confident in executing them.

The Arcade will be doubling up on staff during open hours to keep up with cleaning. The business will also ask for gamers to stand one machine apart and understand there could be a chance you may be asked to wait in line to gain entry due to social distancing restrictions.