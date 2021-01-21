PHASE TWO: Counties are taking priority in their own hands

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Each county is handling phase 2 differently depending on it’s supply.

Sedgwick county is now allowing those 83 years old and older to get vaccinated. Sedgwick county lowering that age due to the lack of appointments. Those left over from phase one can also get Vaccinate. In the surrounding counties, the plan is different.

“Lots of exciting things lay ahead there is going to be a monumental task for every health department that is doing this,” said Tom Langer, the public health officer for Cowley County.

The public health officer for Cowley county said the county is already vaccinating their list of 2000 people in phase two.

Harvey county is also in phase two, it’s first 300 doses of phase two will go to law enforcement, 1st responders, and teachers.

“We have had people literally cry and not because of the shot but thanking us,” said Langer.

Some counties are still waiting to begin phase two.

Kingman county said it’s still vaccinating essential and high contact critical works, then move to those 65 and older.

Sumner county will begin phase two next week with limited supplies, it will first focus on those 85 and older, then move on to 65 and older, and then k-12 and childcare workers.

“It’s nice to be able to say it’s now here is where to sign up pick your day,” said Jamie Downs, the administrator of the Butler County Health Department.

Butler county launched it’s website to sign up for vaccinations Thursday. The county has 600 2nd dose vaccines for 1st responders, teachers and those 65 and older.

“This is a phase where a significant amount of our population is,” said Downs.

If your county wasn’t mentioned and you’re still wondering what your phase two will look like check your health departments website or call the department for more details.