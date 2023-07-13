WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission has approved a historical horse racing proposal at Wichita Greyhound Park. The organizational license was approved for Wichita GC Charities.

“You have a large building on almost 80 acres up in Park City,” Jason Watkins with Ruffin said. “It’s a three-story building. The bones of the building are in great shape, but obviously, it hasn’t been in use for a decade and a half. So this will be a complete remodel. It’s going to be a beautiful state-of-the-art facility.”

The plan will add 1,000 devices to the old Greyhound Park in Park City. It will be called the Golden Historic Horse Racing Facility.

Golden Circle Historic Horse Racing Facility plan rendering (Courtesy: Ruffin Holdings, Inc.)

The proposal from Phil Ruffin was the only one left after Boyd Gaming was disqualified because they already operate the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane. But, the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission says they overwhelmingly convinced them.

“Even though there was only one applicant remaining to be considered, we were still mandated by law to ensure for the state of Kansas that the individual that gets that the entity, that gets the license, is the best entity out there,” KRGC chairman David Moses said. “So they still had to go through and convince us, which they did overwhelmingly, convinced us that they had the wherewithal, the economics, the ability and the vision to be successful.”

In addition to the machines, there will be Gilly’s dancehall, restaurants, bars and a hotel with 110 rooms. They will also Simulcast races such as the Kentucky Derby, and people can bet on those.

“We’re not tearing down the building, but it is going to have a completely new look outside in inside,” Watkins said. “And as I mentioned earlier, that’s a three-story building, so you’ll have the HHR machines on the first floor and then restaurants, sports bars, etc. on two and three.”

The new HHR facility will create over 400 jobs along with construction jobs.

A portion of the profits are required to go to charity.

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2011, file photo, Bobby Geiger of Oaklawn Racing and Gaming explains how wagers are placed on a “Yukon Willie’s Gold Rush!” game in the instant racing area at Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Ky. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

Historical horse racing (HHR) machines have a lot of colorful spinning pictures and sound like slot machines, but what is going on inside is not random like a slot machine. HHR machines are based on historical horse races.

Before placing a bet, players can get information about the horses’ and jockeys’ past performances, but they are not given the horses’ or jockeys’ names or any other information that would let them identify the specific race.

Players can then choose the order of horses, or they can let the machine choose. Proponents say the outcome and payouts are parimutuel, in which the winners divide the winnings in proportion to their wagers, with a commission going to the facility.

It will open in late 2024 or early 2025.