Phillips County boy critically injured after accidentally shooting himself

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Tuesday morning.

The boy couldn’t tell the dispatcher his address. The dispatcher used the mapping system available within the 911 system and sent officers and EMS to where the system told her was the location.

Prior to EMS and law enforcements arrival, it was determined the address was incorrect and the proper location was identified.

The child was transported to Phillips County Hospital, and then, he was transferred to a Kearney Hospital via ambulance in critical condition. Due to weather, air ambulances could not respond.

The office urged parents to secure firearms as schools let out for summer break.