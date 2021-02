PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that a 67-year-old Agra resident went through the ice Tuesday afternoon and drowned at the Kirwin National Wildlife Refuge.

The Phillipsburg Fire Department, Kirwin Fire Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks assisted in recovering the victim.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.